Corrie’s Beverley Callard shares sweet snaps of new granddaughter

It seems many congratulations are in order for former Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard, who is delighted to be a granny again, after welcoming the birth of her new granddaughter!

Taking to social media on earlier this week, the 64-year-old soap star shared a series of beautiful snaps, showing off the latest addition to her family.

“Welcome to the world our Baby Granddaughter Luna Louise,” Beverley sweetly wrote, revealing her granddaughter’s dainty name.

The name Luna is derived from Latin, meaning ‘moon’, however, in ancient Roman mythology, Luna was the name of the Moon Goddess. The celestial moniker has become quite popular in recent years thanks to a certain Harry Potter character, Luna Lovegood.

Meanwhile, the name Louise is derived from the male French name, Louis, meaning ‘famous warrior’.

In the photos the I’m A Celeb star is seen holding her little granddaughter, beaming with pride alongside her husband John and her three-year-old grandson Noah.

Credit: Beverley Callard

Several of Beverley’s I’m A Celeb campmates were quick to wish their friend congratulations in the comment section.

“Luna is beautiful, Bev,” gushed British journalist Victoria Derbyshire, adding, “loads of love to you and your lovely family x”

“So so happy for you guys. Beautiful pic,” Radio host Jordan North sweetly wrote.

Baby Luna and her big brother Noah are reportedly the children of Beverley's step-daughter, Danielle. The actress also has two other grandchildren, 15-year-old Sonny and 13-year-old George, who belong to Beverley’s daughter, Rebecca, whom she shared with ex-husband, Paul Atkinson.

Beverley is also a mum to her 32-year-old son, Joshua, whom she shared with ex Steve Callard.