Corrie stars react as Sacha Parkinson gives birth to her first child

The Coronation Street family just got a little bit bigger!

One of the soap’s stars, Sacha Parkinson, has announced that she has given birth to her first child.

The actress – who is best known for her role as Sian Powers – is now a mum to a bouncing baby girl, whom she has welcomed with her fiancé, Jon.

Last night, Sacha took to social media to confirm her daughter’s name, and to also reveal that she was born last week. On her Instagram account, the 33-year-old chose to post two black-and-white snaps of her newborn, including a close-up of her tiny hand.

“One whole week of Sadie,” Sacha simply penned in her caption, announcing her little one’s moniker.

Following her exciting baby news, many of Sacha’s fellow Corrie castmates have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Oooooh wow congratulations. How wonderful. She’s so beautiful,” commented Sally Dynevor, otherwise known as Sally Metcalfe.

“Awww Sach!! She’s beautiful, congratulations. xxx,” replied Michelle Keegan, who portrayed Tina McIntyre from 2008 until 2014.

“Gorgeous, hope you’re all ok xxx,” added Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt.

On December 24, Sacha kicked off her festive celebrations by announcing that she was expecting her first child with Jon.

In a video posted to Instagram, fans were shown a polaroid picture being developed of the couple’s dog sitting beside a strip of sonograms. Four additional polaroids were then added to the video, displaying Sacha’s growing bump.

“Merry Christmas Eve, Huns .. I have a feeling next year’s is going to be a wild one,” she teased alongside the video.

In October 2023, Sacha delighted her followers when she confirmed that she had accepted Jon’s proposal.

At the time, the bride-to-be uploaded four photos from her engagement abroad, including a first glimpse at her circular diamond ring.

In her caption, Sacha decided to quote Monica Gellar from the beloved sitcom Friends, as she exclaimed: “‘I knew you were likely to take a wife!’”

“SCREAMING,” the TV star went on to add.