Corrie star Sally Dynevor has reportedly joined Dancing on Ice

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor has reportedly signed up for the new season of Dancing on Ice and is already in training.

The rumour mill has been going wild lately, as it’s been reported that 58-year-old Sally has joined the Dancing on Ice line-up, and has even been spotted popping in and out of the ice rink in Manchester.

Best known for her role as Sally Metcalf, who she’s played on the hit British soap, Coronation Street, for the past 35-years, Sally is of course also a proud mum to her daughter, fellow actress Phoebe Dynevor.

Phoebe rose to fame last year when she starred as the leading lady, Daphne, in Netflix’s hit period drama, Bridgerton, which quickly became one of Netflix’s most watched series of all time.

Now it appears Sally is embracing this moment of intrigue, joining one of the nation’s favourite competitive reality shows.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “ITV have been keen to get Sally on the ice for a number of years and she has tried out in the past, but they haven’t been able to make it work.”

“She’s finally ready to do it now though and is already taking it very seriously and has been hitting the ice rink most Sundays.”

“Sally is one of Corrie’s best loved stars, her daughter Phoebe is also now a household name so the timing couldn’t be better,” the insider added.

Keeping very tight-lipped about these rumours, ITV told the Daily Mail, “We’ll be announcing our line up in due course and no comment on speculation at this stage.”