Corrie’s Helen Flanagan welcomes the birth of her third child

Helen Flanagan is now a mum-of-three! The former Coronation Street star welcomed the birth of her third child with footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair on Thursday, March 25 — a bouncing baby boy.

Announcing the wonderful news on Thursday evening, Scott shared a sweet black and white photo to his Instagram account, showing their tiny tot resting on Helen’s chest shortly after she gave birth.

“I couldn’t ask for a better gift on my Birthday, what a blessing!!!” Scott excitedly wrote, adding, “Welcome to the world son. Charlie Scott Sinclair 25/03/21”. The couple chose a cute, traditional name for their baby boy, with Charlie coming from Old German origins, meaning “free man”.

Friends, family and fans all rushed to the comment section to wish the happy couple congratulations. Quite possibly the most excited person though, would have to be Brooke Vincent, who played Helen’s on-screen sister Sophie Webster for 16 years on Corrie.

Brooke, who is also heavily pregnant with her second child, excitedly exclaimed, “OMGGGGGGGGGGGG,” which was shortly followed by another comment which read, “A BOY,” followed by a series of clapping emojis. She then commented a third time, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS to you both!!!!!!”.

Helen and Scott are already proud parents to their two daughters, five-year-old Matilda and two-year-old Delilah. The happy couple have been together for over 10 years now, and got engaged in 2018.

Congratulations to both Helen and Scott on their new little bundle of joy — what a wonderful new adventure this will be!