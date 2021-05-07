Corrie’s Brooke Vincent gave birth to baby #2 with very unusual name

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent is now a mum of two-under-two, after welcoming the birth of her second child with partner Kean Bryan on Tuesday morning, giving birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Brooke announced the wonderful news on Thursday evening, sharing a sweet black and white photo of her son’s little legs. “On the morning of Tuesday 4th May at 8.14am; the exact same time as his big brother .. our little boy came into the world,” the 28-year-old mum excitedly wrote.

Brooke then went on to reveal her baby boy’s beautiful, unique name, Monroe S J Bryan. We absolutely love the sound of this unusual moniker, with Monroe coming from Scottish and Gaelic origins, meaning ‘mouth of the river Rotha, in Ireland’.

“Monroe S J Bryan you’ve added so much love & happiness to our little family! Me, your daddy & big brother are all besotted with you,” Brooke lovingly added.

Of course the soap star’s Instagram post was then flooded with comments of congratulations from family, friends and fans alike. I’m A Celeb star Giovanna Fletcher excitedly wrote, “Aaaaaaaaah!!!! Huge congratulations! Xxxx”

Brooke’s on-screen sister Helen Flanagan, who just welcomed the birth of her third child six weeks ago, sweetly commented, “Charlie can’t wait to meet you Monroe xxx,” followed by a blue heart emoji.

“Ahhh congratulations to you all,” gushed former Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson, followed by two red heart emojis.

Brooke and Kean are already proud parents to their 18-month-old son Mexx, whom they welcomed into the world in October 2019.