Coronation Street’s Sair Khan reveals pregnancy with first child

The Coronation Street family is growing again!

Sair Khan has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, chiropractor Nathan Chilton.

The actress, who is best known for playing the role of Alya Nazir in the soap, took to Instagram earlier today to share the wonderful news.

Sair delighted her 278K followers by revealing a black-and-white snap of herself and Nathan in their garden. The sweet image showcases the couple gazing lovingly at each other, as Sair rests one hand on her blossoming bump.

“Hello…It’s been a little while since posting on here which has been a real mix of emotions. With all that is happening in the world it didn’t feel like the right time to share but we also know it’s okay to keep hope and pray for peace whilst acknowledging that we feel blessed and grateful,” the 35-year-old began in her caption.

The soap star then went on to reflect on the difficult times that they have recently had with Nathan’s health.

“Last year was a challenging time for us both with Nathan’s chondroblastoma surgery on his pelvis. It’s been a long road to recovery and still has many obstacles ahead as we deal with the spread of the tumour to his lungs,” she confessed.

“Life can be difficult and there’ll always be challenges to face but there are also important lessons to be learnt and gifts to be cherished,” Sair noted, before going on to unveil the pair’s baby news.

“We’re so excited for the arrival of Baby Chilton in Spring 2024,” she gushed at the end of her message.

Many of Sair’s fellow Corrie alumni have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her on her pregnancy.

“so so so happy for you both gorgeous Sair. can’t wait for baby besties to unite xxxxxxxx,” replied Lucy Fallon, who welcomed her son Sonny earlier this year.

“Beautiful news. Huge congratulations to you both x,” wrote Jack James Ryan.

“Oh darling I’m so so happy for you,” added Hayley Soraya Tamaddon.