Coronation Street’s Sair Khan announces birth of her first child

Sair Khan is now a mum!

The Coronation Street actress has announced the birth of her first child. Sair and her partner Nathan are now parents to a beautiful baby boy.

Sair chose to take to social media yesterday evening to confirm her baby joy. On Instagram, the 36-year-old posted three snaps of her newborn.

“He’s here! Okay, when I said ‘Spring awakening’ in my last post I didn’t mean ‘keep’ me awake. The new parent zombie look is definitely a thing isn’t it,” the soap star joked in her caption.

“More importantly our little boy is just marvellous. Very serious and curious about the world. He’s super strong and so resilient for joining me on the absolute rollercoaster that was our 22 hours of labour. We didn’t quite get the birth i’d hoped for but that’s okay (two birth pools, no water birth),” Sair explained.

“How can I describe the labour experience… it was raw and primal and I’m glad I kept an open heart and no expectations because my gosh I had NO IDEA what a ride I was in for. And since then we’ve been non stop trying to figure out latches and vomit and tears all while dealing with sleep deprivation and the small issue of trying to heal my own body too,” she penned.

“Somehow we’re off the starting blocks and I’m so unbelievably grateful for our healthy baby, for Nathan and for the incredible support network around us,” Sair wrote, adding: “For now it’s back to the cuteness, cuddles and intoxicating new baby smell that are making it all worthwhile.”

Many of Sair’s fellow Corrie stars have since taken to her comments section to send their well-wishes.

“Sooooooo beautiful baby boy and a gorgeous family. well done mummy xxxxx,” replied Lucy Fallon.

“We love you so much,” commented Nicola Thorp.

“Such wonderful news x,” added Paddy Bever.

Sair and Nathan initially announced their pregnancy in December, writing at the time: “We’re so excited for the arrival of Baby Chilton in Spring 2024”.