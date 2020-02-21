Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson gives birth to a baby boy

Huge congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson, who has given birth to her second child. The actress confirmed the safe arrival of her baby boy on Instagram.

She simply wrote, “When 3 became 4 4. 18.2.2020.”

The mum-of-two couldn’t help but gush about her darling son: “We are so in love with our baby boy!!! Our family is now complete! Love you @lewisdevine.”

This is Lucy-Jo and her partner Lewis Devine’s first child together. Lucy shares six-year-old daughter Sienna-Rae with ex-husband and actor Alan Halsall.

Lewis praised Sienna for being the best big sister already: “Wow what an experience. We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy has arrived safe and sound and we are all back home now and settling in great.

“Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister just like I knew she would,” he shared.

The proud dad continued: “I am so proud of Lucy-Jo seeing her carry him for 9 months and then bring him into the world the way she did it was just unbelievable and a memory and feeling that will last forever love you all so much.”

The parents have yet to reveal the name of their baby boy but there’s no doubt it’ll be as sweet as can be. Congratulations to Lucy-Jo and Lewis on the birth of their tiny tot.