Cookies, carols & cake-baking: The ultimate Christmas bucketlist to get into the festive spirit!

Are you ready for the most wonderful time of year?

It's okay if you're feeling a little 'meh' about Christmas this year. After all that we've been through since 2020, it's no wonder people are finding it hard to feel the festive spirit right now.

But we've put together the ultimate list of Christmas activities specifically designed to get you in that Christmassy mood that makes everythign seem magical – you'd be amazed what just listening to Chirstmas music will do!

Make your own pimped out hot chocolate

With chocolate shavings, giant marshmallows, a hint of peppermint orange, whipped cream – the works! Or if you’re feeling particularly festive, a little Baileys makes your hot chocolate that little bit more grown up!

Bake Christmas cookies

Sugar cookies, gingerbread or even just your chocolate-iest chip cookies! It’s a wholesome and fun activity to really get you in the Christmas spirit, especially if you decorate them! Ice an elf onto them for each member of the family, or make snowflakes, Christmas trees, or any of your favourite festive symbols!

Volunteer

Your local homeless shelter always needs an extra hand, especially at Christmas. Even outreach programs for elderly people living alone or in isolated areas are super busy this time of year. Reaching out to each other with kindness is what this time of year is all about.

Go to a carol service

While there might not be a huge amount of tickets available for in-person carol concerts this year, you can always stream one online somewhere! There’s no feeling more Christmassy than hearing ‘Oh Holy Night’ for the first time of the season, an even better when it’s sung in a gorgeous church all decked out in beautiful decorations.

Go ice skating

Look up a rink near you and get going! Jam out to the festive tunes and try to master that ice-skating spin, like a real professional!

Make mulled wine or Christmas cocktails

Nothing smells like Christmas more than the delicately spiced scent of mulled wine drifting through the home! Warm, comforting and perfect to sit by the fire on a cold night with! Or else try out some festive cocktails, like the ones we’ve shared here!

Go to your town’s switching on the lights

Again, numbers may be limited this year, but it’s worth waiting around to feel the anticipation building and the final, gorgeous light up that transforms your town! Grab a takeaway hot chocolate and wrap up warm to wander the streets for the evening and take in the twinkling glow of the best time of year!

Create your Christmas day menu

Want to try something a little different this year? Now is the perfect time to prepare! Why not give those roasted bacon brussell sprouts a go? Or really perfect your roastie potatoes with some experimentation with rosemary and garlic? The sky is the limit!

Decorate the house

Grab the boxes down from the attic and get started! You can laugh at old homemade decorations and reminisce on Christmases past while getting creative decorating the home outside and in!

Buy Christmas Eve pyjamas

Getting snuggly and warm Christmas Eve to settle in with your favourite movie and a mountain of chocolate is one of the best feelings ever! And it’s even better when you have a set of fresh, clean, new pyjamas to curl up in!

Make some snowflake decorations

They’re super simple and a really fun craft to tr out with family and friends. Make them from old book pages, sheet music or some glitter card paper for a really special and festive effect.

Have a Christmas movie marathon

Elf, Muppet’s Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually…all the classics! Take a day or evening to just flake out with all your favourite snacks and put on some of your favourite winter throwbacks.

Make a Christmas playlist of all your favourites

Whether you’re more into carols, modern pop bops or smooth, festive jazz, make a playlist that really makes you feel the atmosphere of the season. That way you’ll have it ready to go for tree-decorating, cookie making or even just background music on Christmas day!

Make a Christmas cake – and a wish!

Make a traditional pudding or cake to start a new tradition! Follow the instructions, but be sure to mix in a wish for the new year halfway through!

Play boardgames with your friends or family

Nothing like Christmas to bring out the competitive edge! Quiz games, board games and even games like charades or Ellens hugely successful ‘Heads Up’ can be so much fun when the whole family are home for the holidays and are a great way to reconnect and shake of the food haze!

Organise Secret Santa with your friends

Save yourself and everyone else the crazy hassle of braving the high street for hours, tackling crowds and overpriced gifts that no one needs or wants – doing secret Santa can help you focus on one gift and one person, getting them something really meaningful this Christmas and saving you all money and time. Plus you can all get together to exchange them!

Make a New Year’s resolution list

As much fun as Christmas can be, it’s also a great time to reflect on the last year and how you’re feeling. The last two years have been a little weird for everyone, so maybe 2022 is the time for a fresh start? Taking time out to really look at your long-term goals can help you start the new year really prepared and ready to take on any challenges that come your way.