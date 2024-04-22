Conrad Dublin announces The Terrace’s contemporary new makeover

Conrad Dublin, one of the city’s premier 5-star hotels, is delighted to announce the refurbishment of its beloved bar and restaurant, The Terrace, located on Earlsfort Terrace. Undergoing a complete makeover, The Terrace has been transformed into a contemporary and inviting space, where Dublin’s vibrant city life meets the serenity of an outdoor haven.

Upon entering the refreshed Terrace space, guests will be greeted with the innovative designs of Irish artist Ciara O’Neill, who has skilfully decorated the area with her signature mix of colours and textures, creating a lively and distinctive atmosphere where warmth and good cheer prevail.

Perfectly situated in the heart of Dublin City Centre, The Terrace is an ideal spot for a post-shopping cocktail, a romantic date night, or a relaxed meal with family and friends. Whether you're looking for an after-work drink or a leisurely weekend brunch, The Terrace offers a peaceful sanctuary amidst the city's hustle and bustle, fostering genuine connections and unforgettable experiences.

The Terrace’s food menu features a broad selection of delicious sharing plates, emphasizing dishes that highlight the best local Irish produce, ensuring every mouthful is bursting with flavour. Complementing the food, a varied selection of craft beers and bespoke cocktails are available, promising to delight the palate of every patron.

The Terrace is looking forward to reopening its doors on April 8th, with bookings available from 12pm. To secure a reservation at this newly revamped contemporary eatery in Dublin city centre, please visit their website, www.conraddublinrestaurants.com/The Terrace Kitchen.