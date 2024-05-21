Conor Murray & Joanna Cooper expecting first child together

Congratulations are in order for Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper as they have announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

The rugby star and his model wife shared the exciting news on social media, alongside an adorable video.

Conor and Joanna took to Instagram to share a joint black and white video to showcase Cooper’s baby bump.

In the sweet footage, Conor is hugging Joanna and cradling her blossoming baby bump as they share a kiss.

The song adore u by Fred Again and Obongjayar plays in the background of the short snippet.

The parents-to-be simply captioned the post, “Mom & Dad”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Many fans and famous faces flooded to the comments to send congratulatory messages to the couple.

Social media star Louise Cooney wrote, “cutest little bump, so delighted for you both xx”.

“Gorgeous huge congratulations”, penned model Pippa O’Connor.

Football star Kate McCabe added, “Congratulations guys x”.

The wonderful news of Conor and Joanna’s pregnancy comes almost a year after they tied the knot.

The couple got married in a luxurious ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest on June 5 in Portugal.

When unveiling snaps from their big day, Conor described the momentous occasion as the, “Best day of our lives!”.

Conor and Joanna announced their engagement in March 2022 after the rugby player popped the big question during a romantic holiday in Dubai.

Congratulations again to Conor and Joanna as they prepare to embark on this new chapter in their lives!