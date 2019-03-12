Conor McGregor released from jail following arrest for ‘robbery’ claim

Conor McGregor has been released from jail after being arrested and charged with robbery and criminal damage in Miami.

The arrest was made after the MMA fighter allegedly smashed a fan's phone as they attempted to take a picture of him in the early hours of the morning.

McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel around 5am on Monday when the incident occurred, according to a Miami Beach Police report.

MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. pic.twitter.com/9HdkRWPnd8 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 12, 2019

It is alleged that he knocked the phone from the person's hand, before stamping on it and leaving with the phone still in his possession.

Police arrested him after viewing CCTV footage and tracking him down.

His charges include strong-arm robbery and misdemeanour criminal mischief.

McGregor, who is on holidays in Miami, has since been released on a bail of $12,500.

Conor McGregor's lawyer Sam Rabin told Newstalk Breakfast: 'I believe at the end of the day that we will successfully defend this case.

"I can't tell you what the outcome will be, but I certainly don't see him going to jail over something like this."

He has since posted a picture to Instagram, with the caption: 'Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all '

He also posted an image of a Miami Police Department vehicle to his Instagram story.