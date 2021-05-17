Conor McGregor & Dee Devlin welcome baby #3 with sweet Irish name

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin are now a family of five after welcoming the birth of their third child, a bouncing baby boy.

The 32-year-old champion announced the exciting news this afternoon, sharing an adorable photo with his 39.8M Instagram followers of himself holding his new son.

“The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5,” the dad-of-three lovingly wrote, adding, “Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world.”

McGregor then went on to share his baby boy’s regal Irish name, which is Rían McGregor, an apt choice for the son of a winner as Rían means King in Irish and can be used for both a boy and a girl.

Conor’s announcement post was of course flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

Conor’s sister Erin sweetly commented, “so happy and proud of u both. welcome to our family baby,” followed by a blue heart emoji.

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace excitedly wrote, “Huge congratulations, Conor!!”

Conor and Dee have been together for over 10 years now and are also proud parents to their two other children, four-year-old Conor Jr. and two-year-old Croía.

The couple welcomed the birth of their third child while they’ve been living abroad in the Middle East due to the MMA star’s training regime in Abu Dhabi.