Congratulations! Stacey Solomon gives birth to beautiful baby girl

Stacey Solomon is now a mum-of-four after welcoming the birth of her beautiful baby girl!

The Loose Women presenter gave birth to her and Joe Swash’s tiny tot at home on Monday, September 4, the same day as Stacey's 32nd birthday, and announced the wonderful news today on social media.

"She’s Here," the mum-of-four announced on Instagram this evening. "Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine," she sweetly added.

"Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"

Of course it wasn’t long before Stacey’s exciting announcement was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

"Welcome to the world Princess pickle," Stacey's best pal Mrs Hinch lovingly wrote, adding, "You are loved by millions already. My darling girls , I love you".

"Congratulations to you all," Love Island's Cara Delahoyde simply commented.

"Awwww Stacey and Joe I’m in bits she’s beautiful And now you are a homebirther!" fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha gushed.

"She’s here! So perfect. Congratulations guys. On your birthday too Stacey… Extra special x" new-mum Kate Lawler sweetly wrote.

Between the two of them, Stacey and Joe are already proud parents to four growing boys, including two-year-old Rex whom they share together, while Stacey is also mum to nine-year-old Leighton and 13-year-old Zachary. Joe is a dad to his 14-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship.

Announcing the wonderful news that she was expecting baby number four, Stacey also revealed that it had been quite a difficult journey to get here. She first shared the lovely news via a very emotional video which the 31-year-old shared to her Instagram Stories back in June this year.

In the video, Stacey revealed that the road to pregnancy wasn’t an easy one, as it appears that she previously suffered a miscarriage at just 6-weeks pregnant. “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times….” Stacey wrote alongside a photograph of a hospital form.

While most of the content on the form had been blurred out, Stacey zoomed in on a sentence which read, “Diagnosis based on ultrasound findings: complete miscarriage.” Another legible part of the form reads, “Gestational age: 6 weeks + 5 days.”

Deciding to stop trying for another baby, Stacey went on to say, “We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…”

However, the next clip shows Stacey getting a scan, as she explained, “For a while now I’ve felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don’t even like to write it).”

“But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy…” she added, alongside a sweet clip of Stacey laying on a hospital bed, getting an ultrasound scan and looking at her baby on the screen. “We honestly couldn’t believe it,” she lovingly added.

Since then, Stacey has been absolutely delighted to share her pregnancy journey as she prepared for ‘princess pickle’ to join the family.

Huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe on the birth of their beautiful baby girl — what a lovely new adventure!