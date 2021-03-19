Congratulations! Professor Green is now a dad to a beautiful baby boy

Huge congratulations are in order for British rapper Professor Green and his partner Karima McAdams who have welcomed the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy!

Announcing the wonderful news on social media this morning, the proud parents informed their fans that their little bundle of joy arrived on Monday, 11 days before his due date, while also revealing his very unique name.

Prof. Green and Karima decided to name their son Slimane Ray Manderson.

Sharing a sweet black and white photo of his son clutching onto his dad’s finger, Prof. Green shared a lengthy Instagram caption, explaining the whole ordeal. “I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you,” he lovingly wrote, before going on to talk about the fertility and pregnancy struggles which he and Karima suffered from.

“Privately we’ve endured what so many parents-to-be have, your journey to us wasn’t a straight line whatsoever, it was a rollercoaster right up to your arrival. I didn’t allow myself to express my excitement as much as I’d have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened.”

“We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama ‘if he does make it, he’s grounded’,” Green joked, adding, “Having met you, I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault and you’re totally forgiven. You’re far too perfect to be mad at.”

“As mum’s go, you’ve lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is. One day I’ll tell you about how amazing she’s been throughout this whole process / ordeal and all the things she’s soldiered on through, with all of the optimism required to see this through.”

“All I’ve been able to do for Mama is be supportive, which despite my very best efforts still left me feeling a bit redundant at times and for good reason; I was! I couldn’t for a second take on even a part of what she was going through physically, which was a lot.”

“You’ll be glad to know she doesn’t feel as though she’s sacrificed a thing, neither of us have (well, boobs – temporarily – currently triple in size, leaking and sore but perfect pillows for you to nuzzle into while you feed, which you’re doing really well), we both feel incredibly privileged you chose us.”

“She’s everything I hope you find in a partner one day, but we’ve got years before we have to worry about the [bird emoji} and the [bee emoji],” the 37-year-old dad lovingly wrote.

Meanwhile, English actress Karima shared her own announcement post to her Instagram account, where she posted an adorable photo of her with her little one, alongside a caption which explained her whole birth experience, from contracting without realising it to having a cesarean section.

“Crazy to find out my thinking that ‘it gets really tight when the baby moves’ was actually my womb contracting and I’d already been in labour all weekend without realising (high pain threshold or stubborn as an ox?).”

“Things started moving pretty fast and it felt as though absolutely nothing was in place, my elected obstetrician was on his day off, my surgeon sister on hers too, our house was being redecorated, there was no clean space for the baby to land, our hospital bag packed only the day before with items missing galore…,” Karima recalled.

“Then there was vanity, hair: unwashed, clothes: worn for days, me: frazzled, all the while trying to tell every friend, midwife, doctor and surgeon I encountered that I could go home and come back on Friday the 26th as planned, I’d just ‘close my legs and it’ll be fine’ as unbeknownst to me contractions began to come in quicker succession.”

“That faithful Monday morning we woke to ‘the bloody show’ (it’s a cervix thing) and our good friends came to the rescue looking after all the things we left untied (you know who y’all are, so much love).”

“So, Caesarian Vs. Canal. Opting for the Caesarian (despite difficulty with canal births running in the family) slightly plagued me towards the end, I couldn’t help feeling like I might be missing out on the most natural miracle a woman can experience.”

“Turns out I’d get the ‘best’ of both. Waters bursting are far more theatrical than anything I’d ever seen in the movies, contractions coming minutes and seconds apart turned me into a mere husk of a woman; I dilated to 6cm, hit that gas and air (highlight though my memories are of everyone else laughing – probably for the best I don’t remember what I was saying) when my lovely surgeon arrived to complete the journey we had planned for my sons big head.”

“I love that throughout this entire pregnancy, even with all the scares (which unfortunately there were many) and all the planning (which we tried tirelessly to organise) this kid was pulling all the strings, he chose to be here, chose his birthday, chose us and fingers crossed he’d choose us again as parents in another life in another lifetime.”

Praising the wonderful NHS, the new mum said it “was/is the most incredible network of brilliant and kind human beings that relentlessly look after us no matter how annoying we can be in our many states. My love letter to them is almost impossible to write, I get too emotional thinking about what they do for us.”

The 36-year-old then went on to write a heartfelt tribute for her partner, Professor Green, otherwise known as Stephen Manderson. “Stephen, my darling, my beautiful Stephen, if I write how I feel I’ll probably make everyone puke, so I’ll save that for you to read in a letter one day, but you are my heart. You’re my best friend, you gave me my son and now I don’t care about anything else,” she gushed.

“Life with both of you has me spinning with excitement, I love arguing with you over menial shit, long may it last. And to Slimane, my baby slim, my son, my first born son, you’re already so freaking cool, I can’t believe we made you,” Karima lovingly added.

Huge congratulations again to Karima and Professor Green — what an exciting new adventure!