Congrats! Towie’s Chloe Lewis is expecting her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for former The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Lewis who has announced she is expecting her first child.

The mum-to-be confirmed the wonderful news on Instagram by sharing a photo of her ultrasound scan.

She also posted a stunning black and white snap of her and partner Danny Flasher. She simply captioned the post: “Half me, half you.”

There’s no doubt the 28-year-old is overjoyed by the pending arrival of her first child. She previously told the Daily Mail about her desire to start a family.

“I’ve always wanted babies and marriage, so I’m sure it’ll be in the near future,” she commented.

Chloe’s friends and former co-stars were quick to congratulate her.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan said: “Congratulations darling.”

“Ahhhhhh so excited the news is finally out. So happy for you both, love you lots,” said Lydia Bright.

Montana Brown wrote: “Ahh I’m speechless. Jesus that’s going to be one hot sexy baby.”

“Massive congrats you two! So happy for you!!! Love,” former JLS star Marvin Humes said.

We are delighted for Chloe and Danny. What an exciting time for the couple.