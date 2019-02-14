Congrats: The Wanted’s Tom Parker set to become a dad

Tom Parker and wife Kelsey Hardwick have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Tom, who is former member of The Wanted, took to Instagram to reveal the happy news.

The 30-year-old has been with Kelsey for almost a decade and they wed in July 2018.

The couple opened up about Kelsey's pregnancy in a sweet YouTube video.

They waited until the end of the video to make the announcement, and are seen celebrating the day together by cooking a romantic meal, with Tom singing about becoming a family of three.

They then unveil the happy news as Kelsey holds up a baby scan to her stomach with a letter board which reads: "Baby Parker Due July 2019."

The couple tied the knot last year at Ridge Farm in Surrey, and they knew that they were meant for each other.

Kelsey said, ''It was literally love at first sight. I saw him outside a nightclub in London and I grabbed my friend and said: ‘Oh my god, I love him.’ He’s the love of my life. The boys always say we’re the boy and girl version of each other, which is why it works."

Huge congratulations to the pair on their fantastic news.