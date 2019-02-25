Congrats! Blogger Rosie Connolly welcomes a beautiful baby girl

Huge congratulations are in order for blogger Rosie Connolly who has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The doting mum took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her little girl.

She shared a photo of her cuddling her tiny tot and they make the cutest duo.

Rosie confirmed that her darling girl arrived at 3:32 am on February 25.

Rosie and her husband Paul Quinn decided to call their second child Remi Jo. How stunning.

The name Remi is a girl's name of French origin meaning oarsman.

The mum-of-two couldn’t help but gush about her bundle of joy on Instagram: “The littlest light of our lives. At 3.32am this beauty made a rushed and amazing entrance into our lives. Remi Jo Quinn, we adore you baby girl… you are pure perfection.”

Rosie confirmed that she was expecting her second child in August. She posted a photo of her and her son Harry to confirm the news.

“We’ve been keeping a very big secret…Even more happiness is on its way to us…2019 we’re ready for you. Harry’s going to make the best big brother,” she wrote.

There’s no doubt Harry is going to be the best big brother.

We’re delighted for Rosie and Paul. Little Remi is a dote.