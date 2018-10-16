Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcome their first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. The couple has welcomed their first child.

Pippa gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on October 15 at 1.58pm. Her darling boy weighed 8lb 9oz.

The news was revealed by Rebecca English, royal correspondent for the Daily Mail.

What a Monday News! Catherine’s sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were spotted at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary Hospital, Paddington, where she is due to give birth to their first child #hermajestythequeen #elizabethii #kensingtonpalace pic.twitter.com/bVpsVBvyRs — The Royal Family News (@TheRoyalFamili) October 16, 2018

The new mum gave birth at the Lindo wing maternity unit on Monday morning. Her sister Kate also delivered her three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the hospital.

It has been revealed that both mum and baby are doing extremely well. The family are said to be delighted by the arrival of their newest member.

We’re sure Pippa’s sister the Duchess of Cambridge has been sharing plenty of advice with her sibling ahead of her son's arrival. There's no doubt the the mum-of-three has plenty of tips and tricks up her sleeve that will help her little sister sail through motherhood.

Pippa and James have yet to share their baby’s name with the public, but there’s no doubt the pair chose a perfect one for their first born.

It's safe to say Christmas at the Middleton's household is going to be pretty crazy this year. Congratulations again to the doting couple.