‘I said yes!’: Meghan Trainor shares wonderful engagement news

Congratulations are for Meghan Trainor after she announced her engagement in a gorgeous video posted to Instagram on Friday.

The 24-year-old star shared the romantic moment Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara got down on one knee and popped the question under a tunnel of Christmas lights.

"I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true," she wrote.

"He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!"

"Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I'm gonna watch over and over again (sic).''

Daryl also posted the video on his own account, alongside the caption: ''Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor."

Soulmate A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

The pair have been dating since July 2016, after they were introduced by mutual friend, Chloe Grace Moretz.

Sending big love to the happy couple!