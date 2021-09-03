Congrats! Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt say ‘I do’

Another Love Island couple has beaten the odds, taking that ultimate next step in their relationship, vowing to be together for the rest of their lives. That’s right, 2017 Love Island couple Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have tied the knot!

Four years after their stint on the popular reality show, Camilla and Jamie are finally husband and wife, as they said ‘I do’ yesterday, September 2, during a lavish ceremony surrounded by all of their nearest and dearest.

While both Camilla and Jamie have yet to share any snaps from their special day, a number of guests have been sharing glimpses from the occasion on social media.

Reality star Jake Quickenden shared a series of gorgeous photos to Instagram yesterday evening. “Wonderful day, and such a beautiful ceremony. You scrub up @jamiejewitt_ and @camillathurlow you look incredible,” the dad-of-one wrote in the caption.

Credit: Instagram

Meanwhile, fellow Islander Marcel Somerville also shared a few Instagram Stories from the day, showing the newlyweds chatting together before they made their first official entrance into the reception, along with another clip of the pair walking hand in hand down the aisle as guests showered them with flower petals.

Camilla looked absolutely stunning, as she wore a gorgeous white, mermaid-style gown which featured a sweetheart neckline and diamante details underneath the bust. Meanwhile, Jamie looked dashing as ever as he donned a sleek black tuxedo.

Credit: Instagram

At the moment it’s unclear whether or not Jamie and Camilla’s nearly one-year-old daughter Nellie was in attendance, as we’re sure she would have been the cutest little flower girl.

Jamie first popped the question, asking Camilla to marry him last February by dressing up their daughter in a sweet custom-made baby grow which read “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

Of course the answer was yes, as Camilla went on to share, “@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love. What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”

Meanwhile, Jamie shared the same adorable family photo to his own Instagram account, which he excitedly captioned, “She said yes!!! I’ll fail miserably if I try to describe how I feel right now. All I will say is I have everything I need right here. I love these two more than anything. @camillathurlow I can’t wait to call you my wife.”

Huge congratulations to both Camilla and Jamie — what a wonderful new adventure!