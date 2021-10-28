Kathryn Thomas welcomes baby #2 with gorgeous name

Huge congratulations are in order for Operation Transformation host Kathryn Thomas who has welcomed the birth of her second child with husband Padraig McLoughlin.

42-year-old Kathryn gave birth to another beautiful baby girl, sweetly named Grace Anne McLoughlin.

The Irish presenter took to social media this morning to share the wonderful news. “Welcome to the world little angel,” Kathryn lovingly wrote alongside a lovely black and white photo of her tiny tot’s feet.

“Our gorgeous girl, Grace Anne McLoughlin was born safely on Tues 26th @ 11.35am weighing 8lbs 3oz. Everyone is great. Baby sleeping. Mama knackered,” the mum-of-two wrote.

Continuing in the caption, Kathryn went on to thank the lovely staff at the Coombe Hospital, including her doctor, midwives and nurses. “Also to Mary Wingfield and the entire team @merrion_fertility_clinic who were with us from the very beginning helping to make our dreams of family a reality #blessed,” she added.

Kathryn and Padraig are already proud parents to their three-and-a-half year-old-daughter Ellie, who is sure to be an amazing big sister.

While the pair had been dating since mid 2013, it wasn’t until August 2019 when they finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Kilkea Castle with little Ellie as an adorable flower girl.

Of course it wasn’t long until friends and followers alike rushed to the comment section to wish the happy parents congratulations on their growing family.

Irish model and mum-of-three Rosanna Davison sweetly wrote, “Huge congratulations to you and your family @katherynthomasofficial,” followed by three heart emojis.

“Ah huge congrats Kathryn, welcome to the world Grace xxx,” gushed fashion blogger Naomi Clarke.

“Such great news!!!” broadcaster and writer Maia Dunphy excitedly commented, adding, “Huge congratulations to you all! Much love Mama! XXX”.

“Congratulations K & P & E so delighted at this wonderful news!!” Operation Transformation doctor Ciara Kelly lovingly wrote,