Kat Dennings got engaged and we absolutely adore her ring

Huge congratulations are in order for Dollface actress Kat Dennings who has announced the wonderful news that she’s engaged to singer Andrew W.K. after confirming their relationship earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Kat confirmed the exciting news to her 4.5 million followers by sharing a series of snaps showing off her gorgeous engagement ring. “Don’t mind if I do,” the 34-year-old actress wrote in the sweet caption.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Andrew shared the same photos to his own Instagram account, captioning his post simply with an engagement ring emoji.

Both of their announcement posts were met with a stream of comments from loving friends, family and fans alike, eager to send their heartfelt congratulations.

New-mom and Dollface co-star Brenda Song sweetly commented, “Congrats!!!” followed by three red heart emojis.

Teen Wolf actress Shelley Hennig excitedly gushed, “OUR FAMILY IS GROWING”.

“AHHHHGGGGHH I'M SO THRILLED FOR YOU BOTH,” the RuPaul's Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage lovingly wrote.

Meanwhile, The (US) Office star, Angela Kinsey happily commented, “Aaaaaaahhhhh!!!! Congrats!” followed by three heart emojis.

This wonderful news comes only a few weeks after Kat confirmed her relationship in a saucy Instagram post, featuring herself and her new beau enjoying a smooch.