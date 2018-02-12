Congrats! Jamie Heaslip and wife are expecting their first child

Jamie Heaslip and Sheena O'Buachalla are expecting their first child together. The Irish Rugby star announced the big news in an interview with the Irish Mail On Sunday.

"My wife is expecting so it is an exciting time for us," he revealed.

The dad-to-be has plenty of experience with kids but admitted he is a little nervous about the responsibilities of having his own.

“I am the youngest of my family and I have eight nieces and nephews. I have had experience of small children but I have always been able to hand them back," he shared.

He added, “This time it’s different as I won’t be able to do that."

We're sure the sports star will be an incredible dad! Huge congratulations to both Jamie and Sheena!