Hollyoaks star Bronagh Waugh welcomes gorgeous baby boy

Northern Irish actress Bronagh Waugh is now a proud mummy after welcoming the birth of her first child, a beautiful baby boy, with partner Richard Peacock.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the Hollyoaks star announced the wonderful news, revealing that she actually gave birth to her little one three weeks ago, keeping the news of his arrival private until now.

“3 weeks of Heaven with my wee man, my little #cinquodemayo Baby. Mind blown. Heart bursting,” 38-year-old Bronagh lovingly wrote, followed by three green heart emojis. “I’ve never known tiredness like it but my God is it worth it! Completely & utterly in love,” she excitedly added.

It seems the new-mum is still taking it all in, enjoying her new little bundle of joy and basking in her intimate baby bubble as she still has yet to reveal the name she and Richard chose for their little lad.

In the photos, Bronagh is sitting up in bed wearing stylish blue and pink floral patterned pyjamas, cradling her baby boy to her chest. In the last image we get a snapshot of both her and new-dad Richard adoringly gazing down at their new son.

Bronagh, who also starred in The Fall, received quite a few comments of congratulations from family, friends and fans alike.

Fellow Hollyoaks star Jazmine Franks sweetly wrote, “Congratulations,” allowed by a red heart emoji.

“We are sending you so much love,” gushed Derry Girls actress Louisa Harland.

“Oh Bronagh!!! Soooooooo happy for you. You look absolutely blooming,” British theatre star Katherine Kingsley lovingly wrote, before adding, “Sending all my love to you beautiful woman xxxxx.”

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents on their beautiful baby boy — what an exciting adventure!