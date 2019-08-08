Congrats: Breaking Bad star Krysten Ritter welcomes first child

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter has become a mum for the first time. The actress welcomed a baby boy, according to TMZ.

It is understood the mum gave birth to her son on July 29 at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The new mum decided to call her baby boy Bruce. His full name is Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky.

The Breaking Bad star confirmed her pregnancy news at the Oscars in February. The actress showed off her blooming baby bump on the red carpet.

Krysten also shared the news on Instagram. She posted photos from the red carpet and simply captioned them “Surprise!!! #oscars.”

The Veronica Mars actress recently celebrated the pending arrival of her first child at a baby shower. Her friends and co-stars hosted the special event for the 37-year-old.

"My best friends threw me a baby shower and my heart is exploding. Thank you thank you,” she gushed.

Huge congratulations to Krysten and her husband Adam Granduciel on the arrival of their little boy. We’re sure baby Bruce is as cute as pie.