Congrats! Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony

It seems congratulations are in order as the Thank You, Next singer, Ariana Grande is said to be officially married to her new beau Dalton Gomez following a very intimate wedding ceremony this past weekend.

A rep for the 27-year-old singer confirmed to E! News that she and her real estate broker fiancé officially tied the knot in a small, private wedding ceremony, which took place in her Montecito, California home this past weekend.

instagram.com/arianagrande

According to a source who spoke to the publication, the ceremony was “tiny and intimate,” before going on to add, “There was a lot of love and everyone is really happy.”

A second source explained that the pair had always wanted a small, private wedding, adding, “They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait.”

The publication reports that the beautiful ceremony took place in Ariana’s back garden where the couple were surrounded by white florals. “It was beautiful but not over the top,” the insider reveals, adding, “Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”

This exciting news comes just five months after the songstress announced their engagement, by sharing a series of sweet photos to her 235M Instagram followers, showing off her unique diamond and pearl ring.

Congratulations to the happy couple — we wish them all the best on this wonderful new chapter!