Congrats! Alesha Dixon reveals she is expecting her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon who is expecting her second child.

The singer confirmed the news during the live semi-final of the popular reality series last night.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced Alesha’s exciting news during the episode.

They said: "Alesha is expecting," and the crowd erupted into cheers.

The mum looked as happy as ever as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The Boy Does Nothing singer said she was “very happy” about her growing family.

Alesha has a five-year-old daughter, Azura, with her partner Azuka Ononye.

The doting mum has always wanted a big family. She previously told You magazine, “Not a day goes by without me longing for another baby. I don’t know whether it will happen given my age, but I adore the idea of having a large family.”

She added, “I hope that I will be lucky.”

We are over the moon for Alesha.