Congrats! Comedian Katherine Ryan welcomes baby number two

Huge congratulations are in order for Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan who has welcomed the birth of her second child, nearly three weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

The 37-year-old mum casually announced the wonderful news of her little one’s arrival on Instagram Stories this morning.

Sharing a sweet photo of herself cradling her new little bundle of joy from her hospital bed, Katherine sweetly wrote, “I have a really good reason why yesterday’s podcast is late.”

Katherine then shared a second snap of her husband Bobby Kootstra, as he held their tiny tot in his arms while watching a football game on the telly. “Eagerly arriving just before kickoff,” Katherine captioned the adorable post.

Katherine, who starred in Netflix’s The Duchess, has yet to share any more information about baby number two, including the gender or the name she chose.

While Katherine is already a loving mum to her first child, an 11-year-old daughter named Violet, this new baby will be her first child with husband Bobby.

She and Bobby go way back as they were actually teenaged sweethearts growing up. Reconnecting years later, the two reignited their romance and had a civil partnership ceremony in 2019.

Congratulations to both of the new parents — we can’t wait to hear what they decide to name their new little bundle of joy!