Comedian Katherine Ryan is pregnant with her second child

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan is about to become a mum-of-two after announcing the exciting news that she’s expecting her second child!

Katherine kept her pregnancy a secret for quite some time now, deciding to share her big news by unveiling her blossoming baby bump while hosting a live show of her podcast last night at Kentish Town forum in London.

Stepping out on stage, Katherine wore a gorgeous form fitting dress which hugged her growing baby bump perfectly.

While Katherine, who also stars in Netflix’s The Duchess, kept her pregnancy largely a secret from the public, there had been rumours that she was expecting due to her loose, baggy clothing and a particular photo which she posted, causing many to think she was sporting a small bump.

Already a loving mum to her 11-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship, this will be Katherine’s first child with her partner Bobby Kootstra. Katherine and Bobby were teenaged sweethearts, and reignited their romance again years later, having a civil partnership in 2019.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Bobby shared a sweet photo of Katherine showing off her baby bump. “Bringing New Life :)” Bobby lovingly wrote in the caption.

Taking to her own Instagram Stories this morning, the 37-year-old mum shared a lovely mirror-selfie of herself and her daughter out for brunch.

Huge congratulations to both Katherine and Bobby on their new little bundle of joy!