Coloupop have FREE international shipping – here’s what we’re buying

ColourPop is one of our all time fave American beauty websites – and their affordable products are renowned for keeping up with current trends.

The brand is known for it's cool collabs with makeup influencers, and their wide range of colours is unrivalled.

Currently, the website has FREE international shipping – and that's as good an excuse as any for a goof post-pay day shopping spree – here is what we are buying:

Seas The Day Bundle $20,00 (€17.52)

The Seas The Day bundle includes the Mar palette, which has your usual browns and taupes you can find in any palette, but the triad of blue shades is what you're really buying it for.

Detour in particular is super striking – and in the bundle, you also get two eyeliners to help you create the perfect blue statement eye, in the shades Zulu and Prance. 9 shadows and two liners for 17 quid? Count us in.

Bratty Pressed Powder Shadow $4.00 (€3.51)

Colourpop is known for it's single pressed shadows – the site even allows you to build your own custom eyeshadow palettes.

Bratty is a stunning burnt orange, and looks amazing blended into the lower lash line. The reviews declare it the 'perfect orange tone' over and over again. You can also add a Shadow Compact to put the pan into for an extra dollar (or 88 cent).

So Juicy Plumping Gloss in Partly Rowdy $7.00 (€6.15)

Lipgloss is back in a big way – don't try and fight it. ColourPop recently released a range of new So Juicy lip gloss tubes in various tones, and Partly Rowdy is proving particularly popular.

The gloss has cooling, mint peptides to plump up the lips.

BFF Liquid Liner in Graceland $8.00 (€7.03)

Experimental eyeliner is gorge – and you cant move in the Instagram beauty community without seeing a red, yellow or white flick juxtaposing with some striking eyeshadow.

We're loving the white colour, called Graceland. It would look particularly fab or darker skin tones, popping against a red or yellow shadow. The liners also come in red, millennial pink, mustard yellow and evergreen, as well as navy and black.

All Star Prep & Set Duo $18.00 (€15.81)

'This primer makes my foundation look even and beautiful, and helps reduce my pores. The setting spray keeps my highlight shining all day' reads the opening review for this product.

The classic duo is hailed by ColourPop fans as a must have, so who are we to argue? The All Star primer promises to fill pores and fight oils, helping your makeup to set properly, while the setting spray will add hours of longevity to a beat face.

ColourPop Super Shock Shadow in Cuteologist $5.00 (€4.39)

ColourPop's long-wearing Super Shock shadows are known for their durability and colour pay off.

This rich terracotta garnet shade is lightly speckles with glitter dust, creating a sheen on the eye.

The Big Box of Lippie Pencils $150.00 (€131.00)

Whether you're a makeup artist who needs every colour in her kit, or you're just a gal who loves lippie liner, this big ticket item is pretty wild.

This is the ultimate lip kit – with 40 lip liners in rainbow shades to choose from.

Through My Eyes Palette $23.00 (€20.20)

This palette, created as a collab between ColourPop and makeup influencer iluvsarahii, includes a stunning selection of shades.

There are an endless amount of looks you could create with this palette, from an emerald green smoky eye to a mustard glossy lid to a berry look.

Lost & Found Pressed Pigment Shadow $4.00 (€3.51)

The 80s are back – form the proliferation of oversized blazers dotted across Instagram to the resurgence of 80s TV shows, and it's no different in the beauty community.

Baby blue eyeshadow is having a moment, and Lost & Found is the most affordable on the market. It had a buildable pigment, so you can opt for a light icy wash or go full on neon 80s power lid.

Belle Creme Lux Lipstick $7.00 (€6.15)

ColourPop is know for it's collabs – and 2018's Disney Designer Collection was one of their biggest.

The Disney Princess lippies are all stunning, but Belle's personal brand of pinky-mauve has our hearts.

Zoella X ColourPop Swipe Right Pressed Powder Highlight $8.00 (€7.03)

ColourPop JUST launched their collab with mega-YouTuber Zoe Sugg yesterday, and it's brunch theme looks absolutely delish.

The super soft peach highlighter with a rosy duo-chrome finish is the perfect subtle summer highlight.

Fourth Ray Beauty Rose Quartz Roller $18.00 (€15.79)

Fourth Ray Beauty is ColourPop's sister company, specialising in skincare and selfcare items. The website is selling Fourth Ray products for a limited time, to introduce the brand to their customers.

Jade and quartz rolling is all the rage, so when we spotted this roller for such an affordable price, we had to snap it up.

Hallucinogenius Jelly Much Shadow $8.00 (€7.31)

Jelly-based makeup products are having a moment – and the glittery, iridescent offerings from ColouPop in the form of their Jelly Much Shadows are iconic.

Ideal for festival season, the jelly consistency allows for an even and heavy distribution of pigment and sparkle.