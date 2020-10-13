Colin Farrell and Special Olympics Ireland need your help now more than ever

Charities around the world are struggling, now more than ever due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One charity particularly close to our hearts is Special Olympics Ireland, who are appealing for some much needed help and support.

This phenomenal charity supports almost 8,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland. Throughout the pandemic, Special Olympics Ireland have been working tirelessly to find creative ways to reach out to athletes to ensure they remain physically, mentally and emotionally fit and healthy during these challenging times. Their brilliant Together At Home program does just that.

Special Olympics athletes have come so far — many have overcome the things they were told they can’t do like make friends, swim, ride a bike, go to university, get a job, get a gold medal for Ireland and much, much more. But the reality is, the only thing they can’t do is stop!

That’s why Special Olympics Ireland have cleverly named their new appeal Can’t Stop Now, which will focus on digital and text donations. Also, for the very first time you can now make a donation to Special Olympics through the Revolut App — how convenient is that?

Irish actor Colin Farrell, who’s a Special Olympics Ireland ambassador, urged the public to get on board and help out any way they can, saying: “It’s so important that we get the public on board to raise much needed funds for these inspirational children and adults, for whom, sports clubs are a social and health lifeline,”

With your help, almost 8,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland will get back to the pool, pitch and court. They will meet their friends again, and through sport, they will learn new skills, gain confidence and show the world what they can do.

You can donate by:

1. Texting ‘Athlete’ to 50300 to donate €4, a minimum of €3.26 will go to Special Olympics Ireland.

2. Visit specialolympics.ie to make a donation or organise a virtual fundraising event

3. Donate through the Revolut app –

Open your app

Tap your initials/image at the bottom right > Widgets > Donations

Select Special Olympics Ireland

Hit Donate — it’s as simple as that.

For more information or to get involved, check out the organisation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.