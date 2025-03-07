Coleen Rooney details how being famous has affected her children

Coleen Rooney has opened up about her children growing up in the public eye.

The reality star is a mother to four sons – Kai (15), Klay (11), Kit (8), and Cass (6) – and shares them with her husband, retired footballer Wayne Rooney.

Now, the I’m A Celebrity runner-up has taken the opportunity to reflect on how her four boys have had to grow up in the public eye.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Coleen was asked about how her sons have handled both of their parents being celebrities, as well as the world of social media.

“I’ve got to make them aware that with social media, things can come back around again. My eldest is 15, he’s at a football academy [in Manchester] where they have social media workshops. They’re told if they put anything online now and you’re in the public eye, it can affect you later on,” the 38-year-old explained.

Coleen then went on to detail certain examples when Wanye’s fame as a Manchester United footballer affected their family life.

“I think our kids grew up with it. There’s certain things that it does affect – there were times when the kids have said, when Wayne was playing, ‘Can Dad stay at home?’ because we didn’t get around the theme park. Or, ‘He’s not watching me play football because he’s being asked for selfies,’” the mother-of-four recalled.

“He’s grateful for fans too, so it’s a hard situation. We’ve obviously made them aware of things as they’ve got older and started to understand things,” Coleen added.

Coleen’s admission comes as she recently revealed that one of her sons accidentally leaked her casting for last year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking to This Morning in January, she teased: “My 11-year-old came home from school and said: ‘Everyone is asking me if you're going in the jungle.’ I said: ‘What did you say?’, thinking that he had to be quiet.”

Coleen added: “He said: ‘I just said, yeah she is’, and I was like, ‘Oh ITV won't like that!’”