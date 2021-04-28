Cole Sprouse has been cast in an epic rom-com with Lana Condor

If you were craving an epic rom-com with a sci-fi twist, then you are going to adore Moonshot. The best part? It’s just been announced that Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Lana Condor will feature as star-crossed lovers.

Due to the sheer popularity these two actors have with the teen audience, it should come as no surprise that they’ve been cast to play opposite each other in this romantic adventure. Cole is known for his starring role in the CW’s teen murder mystery series, Riverdale, followed by his wonderful performance in Five Feet Apart.

Meanwhile Lana is known as the infamous Lara Jean, thanks to the iconic To All The Boys films. To see these two on screen together now is an absolute dream!

According to Deadline, Moonshot takes place in a futuristic world “where Mars is terraformed and colonised by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.”

Lana will play the character of Sophie. “She is a woman with a plan — or at least, she was before her boyfriend Calvin moved to Mars, and she decided to go after him,” The Hollywood Reporter described last summer.

While Cole’s character has yet to be revealed, the Riverdale star hinted that he will play the boy who joins Sophie on her journey. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night to announce the exciting news, Cole wrote, “I’m the last person you want to be trapped o a spacecraft with. The Timeless @lanacondor and I are making a movie on mars…or at least Atlanta,” before going on to write, “Lots in the works for 2021,” followed by a rocket ship emoji.

Riverdale’s executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce Moonshot, with Chris Winterbauer set to direct. However, as of now there is no release date in sight, but we can only live and hope that it’s not too far away.