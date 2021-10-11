Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be popping up around Ireland giving out free Coke!

To celebrate the return of Freshers Week, there will be special appearances from Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Famous Faces and surprise performances at universities across the island of Ireland

Earlier this year Coca-Cola announced a new taste and sleek new look for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the flavour enhancement was a refreshing one while continuing to have the iconic Coca-Cola taste. The design was simplified, removing added elements such as the red disc, to elevate the iconic trademarks with global consistency. As a visual metaphor to uplift, the design also proudly raises the Coca-Cola logo to the top of the label.

With this refreshing take on a cola classic, Coca-Cola is asking fans whether this is the Best Coke Ever? Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is inviting people across the island of Ireland to try it for themselves in a bid to discover the nation’s take on the taste. It’s a simple question that asks a lot: What if Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is, the best Coca-Cola ever?

To celebrate, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be popping up at several locations nationwide to give people the chance to try the #BestCokeEver for free. With life becoming a little less restricted and somewhat more normal Coca-Cola are elevating one of the most important experiences for young people – starting University. There will be exclusive live performances happening during Freshers Weeks from up-and-coming Irish artists nationwide at #BestCokeEver Pop-Up sampling stations. DJ Mona Lxsa (@mona_lxa) performed for freshers at the University of Limerick & Trinity College already this month and Chasing Abbey (@chasingabbey) will be performing an exclusive set for students, free of charge, in Waterford IT on Wednesday 10th of November, with more colleges to be announced!

