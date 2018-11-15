Yasss: Here’s the 11 locations this year’s Coca-Cola truck tour will visit

Coca-Cola has officially kicked off the holiday season by announcing their annual truck tour locations.

For the past eight years, the classic brand has sent it’s magical Coca-Cola truck decorated with Christmas lights across the country.

Like the boy in the iconic Holidays are Coming advert, people lineup to watch the twinkling display and snap a photo with the winking Santa Clause.

This year, the tour will begin on the west coast in Galway on November 30th and slowly work it’s way east to Dublin by December 16th.

It will make these stops along the way:

Friday 30th November: Galway SC

Saturday 1st December: Liffey Valley SC, Dublin

Sunday 2nd December: The Parade, Kilkenny

Thursday 6th December: Drogheda Retail Park

Friday 7th December: Limerick Park Way

Saturday 8th December: Mahon Point, Cork

Sunday 9th December: Waterford, Winterval

Tuesday 11th December: Military Barracks, Tone Street, Ballina

Friday 14th December: SSE Odyssey, Belfast

Saturday 15th December: Foyleside SC, Derry

Sunday 16th December: The Square, Tallaght, Dub

Each Truck Tour stop will feature a glittering winter wonderland setting nestled amongst a festival of lights.

Visitors can try a refreshing can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Original Taste at each stop and enjoy exclusive photography opportunities.

All of the cans will be recycled as part of the company’s World Without Waste campaign.

So make sure to mark your calendar and get ready for the start of a delicious and festive holiday season.