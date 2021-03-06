Clothes collections that are giving us serious ‘Bridgerton’ vibes right now!

If – like us – you simple cannot wait for season two of Bridgerton to hurry up and arrive on Netflix, then never fear! You can live out your Bridgerton fantasy by channelling the stunning period drama's costumes in these amazing picks that are giving us total diamond of the first water vibes! Puff sleeves, tiered skirts and soft florals are what we're all about right now!

River Island's summer and spring range are dotted with pastel colours, puff sleeves and soft, elegant floral prints. This midi dress is giving us serious Regency vibes with its beautiful pattern, long, straight skirt and frilled detailing. The sleeves alone are making us swoon and the colours are really reminding us of Daphne's colour palette – although that slit would certainly make Lady Whistledown blush! A stunning wear for nay weddings or events that maybe coming up when we're free to go socialise again!

A gorgeous, soft, pastel green, this elegant top will instantly elevate any outfit. The rounded neckline adds a sophistication reminiscent of the higher necks that some of the younger women in Bridgerton rock – think Eloise, who is yet to go on the marriage market. The muted but springy colour is perfect for adding a little pop of freshness to your wardrobe and the voluminous cuffed sleeves add a vintage air that mimics the day-dresses worn while promenading.

Zara Midi dress with smocked detail (RRP €35.00)

Oh sorry modern day Daphne Bridgerton, didn't see you there! This adorable dress is going to be a staple style you'll be seeing everywhere this summer. Elegant, understated and with a little flounce, it's perfectly balanced between girly and chic. The puff sleeves, of course, recall the ballgowns that glitter and glow in the lamp lights of the ballroom and the modest smocked neckline again, gives that innocent look, helped by the pure white colouring! A diamond of the first water you shall be!

Asos Topshop ruched bust tea dress in blurred floral print (RRP €22.00)

Tea dresses are always a good shout when channelling a vintage look, but one with a ruched bust like this one add something a little modern and sexy to the whole look. The floral print isa little darker than you'd see on the likes of Daphne or Eloise, but maybe Lady DanBury or Genevieve Delacroix would find more use for this one!

This pattern is simply to die for! Pretty florals are a staple of the the Bridgerton costume department, and this one is defintely serving up some Marina looks! The beautiful blue-gren colour will be perfect for summer and the flounce adds a carefree, beachy look, that can be dressed up or down, depending on whether you're off to the ball or simply off for a promenade!

The square neck on this corset top is reminding us of the Featherington ballgown's cuts – minus the crazy colours of course! Again, the overdone look is toned down by a soft summery white that serves more Daphne than Penelope! The ruching at the bust and puff sleeves are delicate and feminine without being overly girly. The crop makes it modern and it would look amazing with some casual mom jeans and thin, strappy heels – a corset look without the pain!

This look is the perfect delicate modern day version of Daphne's dress when she sets out to catch herself the prince! Whimsical, pure and utterly radiant, this copy-cat is the ideal way to translate it into modern life! Dress up or down with heels or a chunky boot and you'll even make Cressida Cowper jealous!

All the Marina vibes here! Soft and floral are her signature – even if it can blend in to the background a little next to the Featherington ladies' dresses! The sequin floral design adds something a little more eye-catching here however, and the cut-outs make it the perfect sexy and summery look.

Oh, hey Eloise Bridgerton! This spunky yet feminine style is so reminiscent of rebel younger sister's look! The colour palette is a louder, brasher version of Eloise's usual muted greens and pale whites, but the iridescent sheen is exactly the kind of quirky detail that she'd love! The puff sleeves are reminiscent of the era, while the smocked fut and tiered skirt bring it right up to date.

Okay, wow. We are speechless. This Featherington-pink dress is Penelope Featherington's dream! Totally OTT in the best way and a bright and blushing pink, it's just breathtaking! Ornate detailing around the neckline and a subtle sheen pattern in the background makes this dress statement, without being too much. It's the perfect dress for living out your Bridgerton fantasy!