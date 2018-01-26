Clive, A Woman’s Heart and a cream horn: Derry Girls is trending again

It's been some time since a show grabbed the attention of the viewing public quite like Derry Girls.

Set against the backdrop of The Troubles, the Channel 4 show follows 16-year-old Erin and her motley crew of mates as they navigate teenage life in 90s Derry.

Four episodes in, and enthusiasm for the sharply-written, laugh-out-loud programme has yet to wane

With the memory of Clive's desperate pleas still ringing in their ears and the image of Granda Joe making his way up Pump Street with a cream horn still fresh in their memories, viewers took to Twitter in their droves to pay tribute to the sitcom's latest offering.

And we're right there with them.

Just caught up with #derrygirls question is …. did clive make it home — Sarah (@ordinarysjp) January 26, 2018

#derrygirls Da what were u doing going up Pump Street with a cream horn — Roseanne (@rosinban) January 26, 2018

There has to be a #DerryGirls soundtrack, please please please! Last night's music I admit, I did do the Saturday Night routine sitting on the couch! And A Woman's Heart was a lovely touch at the end. — Lorraine Mostafa (@LorraineM1978) January 26, 2018

Absolutely honking at "What were you doing walking up Pump Street with a cream horn?!" #derrygirls — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) January 26, 2018

Woman's heart at the end of Derry girls!! Soundtrack of my childhood this show is a wee gem #womansheart #DerryGirls — Emma Sharpe (@ilovethatsong85) January 26, 2018

Clive is a wee prod from East Belfast. Clive woke up in Derry surrounded by Russians and Fenians. Clive is fucking shiting himself#DerryGirls — HMcA (@CFC_Hugh) January 26, 2018

@LisaMMcGee #DerryGirls is fab – thank you! I hope there are more & more series to come as 1 series with 6 episodes just isn’t enough! Glad to hear Clive is ok — Julie (@SuttonJulieS) January 26, 2018