Clean beauty brand Trilogy introduces vibrant new design

If you’re a beauty and skincare junkie, then you’re probably all too familiar with the much-loved New Zealand company, Trilogy, who have been leaders in clean natural beauty since 2002.

Well, the good news is that Trilogy has gotten even better recently as they’ve introduced a vibrant new design as well as some much-needed sustainable improvements.

The fabulous new design celebrates a new era for Trilogy. Lovingly nicknamed ‘Project Red’ during the intensive design and research process, the new Trilogy showcases a bolder logo and a vibrant rosehip-like red as the new eye-catching hero hue.

Its vibrancy is balanced with an array of colours, each representing one of the seven skincare collections – Rosehip, Brightening, Ageless, Ultra-Hydrating, Balancing, Sensitive and Body. These colours are showcased on product packaging as swatch-like shapes, inspired by the emotive act of applying skincare to the skin.

As a special nod to their iconic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, an iridescent foil treatment has been applied to the shapes to elevate each aesthetic and ensure it stands out.

Playful new language has been used to inject personality and drive connection, memorability, and clean beauty expertise. From finding moments to say ‘hello beautiful’ on the inside of the carton, to the use of visual language elements to help explain products, and the addition of technology friendly QR codes linking to helpful product information, all has been considered for an elevated customer experience.

In addition to the new design, ‘Project Red’ included a sustainability audit which sparked thoughtful and responsible packaging improvements. These improvements support our authentic dedication to reducing plastic waste and ensuring that products are made from materials that can be recycled responsibility.

Their sustainability responsible improvements include:

Plastic free beauty tool: 208K plastic spatulas switched to bamboo.

Replacing plastic with glass: 100K plastic tubes and bottles changed to glass.

Introducing PCR plastic: 60% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) replaces their virgin plastic bottles and tubes.

Glass improvements: Frosted treatments are removed from all glass to reduce production processes.

Sustainable Cartons: All cartons are certified by PEFC Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification.

But not everything has changed! Their innovative clean beauty formulations remain the same, offering results-driven skincare, with all products certified natural under the internationally recognised NATRUE Natural Cosmetics standard or certified organic by BioGro.

It’s this very reason that Trilogy is New Zealand’s No.1 skincare brand for 9 years (and counting). We're proud to say that the new Trilogy still has maximum effect on your skin, now with even less impact on our environment.

Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.