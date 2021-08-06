Clarity and shine: Is this apple cider vinegar shampoo the key to shiny hair?

We all want that just-salon-washed, well-cared-for looking hair. You know the type – smooth, shining, sleek hair that falls in a waterfall of shining strands down your back. And yet, despite using all the hydrating, cleansing shampoos in the world that claim to ‘transform’ your hair, ours never seems to quite achieve that flawless look.

I was recently talking to my hairdresser about this and she put me on to clarifying shampoos, designed to cleanse from the scalp and root of the hair to get rid of build up. This way, our natural oils can hydrate our hair from root to tip, giving hair that enviable shine!

One that we’ve been hearing a lot about lately is the new OGX Clarify & Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, a tasty hair treat designed to help bring clarity and shine to hair that’s dull and lacking its natural lustre.

Hailed for its many health and wellness benefits, apple cider vinegar has been lauded for generations for its versatility around the home, working wonders in everything from DIY all-purpose cleaners to making a delicious addition to any salad dressing.

But one beauty practice that has been around longer than your average Granny Smith is its use as a final rinse when hair washing to add shine. Renowned for its prowess in removing residue and build up and its ability to leave hair squeaky clean, OGX have brought this remedy bang up to date in a luxe formulation that is as effective as the original while being kind to scalp and gentle on hair.

The OGX Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is a fresh and fruity blend that helps to eliminate residue and deliver shine no matter what your hair type. With its superior formulation, OGX Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo helps add lightweight moisture and boosting shine; The result is clean hair that’s super shiny and soft and smells delicious.

With a gentle sulphate free surfactant formula that gives it serious beauty credentials, the shampoo is also pH balanced, designed to respect the hair and scalp’s natural structures giving longer lasting benefits. This delivers gentler cleansing with better results including shinier hair, long lasting scalp and hair moisturisation and better hair movement.

According to celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, dull hair is often a result of product build up.

“People are using more styling products and dry shampoos than ever before which can cause build up on the scalp and the hair shaft. The light cannot reflect off the hair properly due to this extra debris and the result is hair that looks lifeless. When I started hairdressing in the 80s, we used apple cider vinegar to help break down residue on hair and clear scalp flakes. It’s great to get even better results with such a great smelling shampoo. Removing this debris properly makes a huge difference to your hair’s ability to reflect light and restore its natural looking shine and this shampoo does an amazing job at just that.”

Time to take your tresses out of that residual hair fog and see the light! The OGX Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is available in pharmacies nationwide, for just €9.89!