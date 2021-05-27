Clarins new products are sensitive skin’s savior!

The last year has really put our skin to the test. Between the stress making us break out and the masks irritating our skin, it’s been rough trying to prevent irritation and bacteria build up but Clarins has been working away on a solution for the problems that come with sensitive skin.

They’ve been working to support women during the COVID health crisis by organising a test that was carried out on hospital personnel who wear facial masks over prolonged periods of time. Their results indicated that the Soothing Emulsion that Clarins developed had an incredible ability to be effective against the irritations that come with prolonged mask-wearing.

Hospital personnel found that the emulsion soothed skin that has become fragilised due to wearing a mask, with 88% of personnel saying it comforted their skin.

But even aside from mask-wearing, over 50% of women claim to have sensitive skin, meaning you are not alone! Whether it lasts only a few days or is more set in, sensitive skin, at times, is invisible. It can feel ‘prickly’ or tight and sometimes the skin can look red, either all over or just in certain spots. Fragile and delicate, sensitive skin is the target of internal and external stressors and this skin type can react to anything and everything.

This hyper-sensitivity can have a negative psychological impact on women’s self-esteem. They feel they have to just ‘put up with it’ without having a way to treat their sensitive skin and can lose confidence in themselves.

Clarins has launched Calm-Essentiel to help with this problem. The new skin care range has exceptional affinity with sensitive skin and its formulas contain between 95-98% ingredients of natural origin, meaning they’re specifically formulated to care for easily irritated skin.

The secret to these unique formulas? A purified molecule called sclareolide from the flowers and leaves of clary sage. This ingredient helps soothe and protect the skin. Identified among 75 plants studied by Jean-Pierre Nicolas, an ethno-botanist who’s worked with Clarins since 2004, clary sage is a plant with soothing and beneficial properties which have been known for centuries. Clarins Laboratories extracted a purified molecule, sclareolide, which works in harmony with the skin and helps soothe and protect it. To complement the soothing actions of clary sage and the protective benefits of white horehound, Clarins Research added two essential ingredients that nourish the skin: organic apricot oil, rich in fatty acids, and organic camellia oil, also known for its nourishing qualities.

They have a coordinated approach to meet the needs of everyone with sensitive skin, so Calm-Essentiel offers 3 different products:

A soothing emulsion

A redness corrective gel

A restoring treatment oil

An essential scientific discovery, this combo is the result of 3 years of research on sensitive skin. Clarins Laboratories, in partnership with research institutes (including one specialised in environmental pollution) has a better understanding of the skin mechanisms involved in hyper-sensitivity and have made a major discovery: the decisive role the skin’s sensory captors play in hyper-sensitivity.

Clarins Research highlighted how sensory captors function in the skin. These captors are very reactive to environmental and social factors: temperature variations, stress, and physical contact.

One of the most impactful factors identified during the research process was pollution – which explains why skin has become more sensitive over the last few decades. When skin experiences this imbalance, its sensory captors can lead to hyper-sensitivity.

To guarantee maximum skin tolerance and reinforced results, Clarins Research used indispensable ingredients for weakened, sensitive skin. Calm-Essentiel offers balanced formulas that treat sensitive skin in perfect affinity. At least 95% of the ingredients they contain are of natural origin.

The Calm-Essentiel products are for all women, and any age group, regardless of skin type: dry or oily, combination or normal. All types of sensitive skin have the right to feel good, to feel better and feel pretty. Focusing on the essential, purely and simply. It’s the reason Clarins Research developed this range in the first place. So that all those with sensitive, weakened skin can finally aspire to a real change and a chance to experience wellbeing.

Soothing emulsion (RRP €48.00)

With 96% of its ingredients from natural origin, the soothing emulsion immediately soothes feelings of uncomfortable, tight or dry skin. Its rich, caressing texture is enriched in organic camellia oil and smoothes easily over the skin. It deeply hydrates and protects it from external aggressions. It also contains white horehound extract which helps fight against the harmful effects of pollution.

Skin is comforted, looks radiant, and, most of all, its tolerance level is improved day after day. For an enhanced feeling of comfort, Clarins recommends mixing in a few drops of Restoring treatment oil.

Redness corrective gel (RRP €35.00)

This formula contains 95% ingredients of natural origin. The refreshing texture immediately melts into the skin and promotes an instant feeling of well-being. Not only is the skin refreshed and comforted, the specific pearls and pigments will help promote an even skin tone. And white horehound helps the skin fight against the harmful effects of pollution. Skin is comforted, looks radiant and most of all, its level of tolerance is improved day after day.

Restoring treatment oil (RRP €56.00)

With 98% natural ingredients, it is enriched in organic camellia oil and in organic apricot oil. It feels amazing upon application. Of course, here again, feelings of uncomfortable, dry and tight skin are immediately soothed.

This nourishing oil is ideal for soothing and hydrating skin and promoting a soft, supple feel… use preferably in the evening. For more reactive skin that doesn’t seem to tolerate anything at all, it is the perfect solution. Apply morning and/or evening.

Efficacy tests- clinical and consumer- were conducted in partnership with sensitive skin experts. Results demonstrate the improvement in the tolerance threshold for those with sensitive skin, with over 87% of women said their skin was immediately soothed!