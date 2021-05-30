Clarins new hydrating mist protects against harmful environmental factors

How much is our skin really exposed to each day? What damage can it do? And how can we stop it?

17 thermal shocks: This is the average number of temperature and humidity variations your skin is exposed to every day. Stepping outside, taking the bus or subway, going to work (usually in an over-heated or air-conditioned environment), heading to the gym or enjoying happy hour on the patio… all of these can dehydrate the skin and cause it to lose its comfort, freshness and radiance.

And what’s worse, along with all of this, you can easily add the different kinds of indoor and outdoor pollution, along with the blue light that radiates from our screens…All of these can contribute to dehydrated skin. Since ‘hydration’ is the skin’s most important need, Clarins found an ingredient that helps stimulate its own ability to produce moisture. Where did Clarins find this ingredient you ask? Why, in nature, of course…

Leaf of life: a saviour of thirsty skin

Knowing how to observe nature and learn her secrets is something Clarins Research knows how to do well. Jean-Pierre Nicolas, Clarins globe- trotting ethnobotanist, immediately recognised the huge potential of leaf of life during a trip to Madagascar.

He discovered that this fleshy succulent plant is able to remain full of water despite the extreme thermal variations it’s subject to. Wide differences between day and night temperatures, intense sunlight or annual rainfall… no matter what happens, this plant continues to sport its green, fleshy leaves, full of a nourishing sap. Inspiring and fascinating, it is the perfect example of self-hydration! Besides being impacted by thermal shocks, the way both leaf of life and the skin hold onto moisture is similar: parenchyma, epidermis and cuticle for this ‘succulent’ plant and dermis, epidermis and hydrolipidic film for the skin.

Both have similar levels

A deep level that holds onto water reserves

A middle level of protection that helps prevent moisture loss

A waterproof surface level whose mission is to help fight dehydration and ensure a barrier function. These similarities that didn’t go unnoticed by Clarins Laboratories…

An exclusive extract, organic leaf of life allows the skin to regain its capacity to hold onto water, in many circumstances. It boosts the natural synthesis of ‘sponge molecules’ which hold onto water in all of the skin’s layers and helps restore its moisture reserves. A major ally to deeply hydrate, revive radiance and promote a plump aspect for the skin.

It stimulates the natural synthesis of hyaluronic acid by keratinocytes in the epidermis. It stimulates the natural synthesis of hyaluronic acid by fibroblasts in the dermis.

A wonderful example of self-hydration, inspired by nature, the Clarins Hydra-Essentiel hydrating, multi-protection mist is the one easy step that boosts the skin’s own hydrating ability!

So much more than just a simple mist, it is an elixir rich in plant extracts that actively hydrates and protects your skin from daily aggressions. Morning and evening, spray this on as a first step in your skin care routine, before applying your day or night cream to hydrate and prepare your skin. Sprayed on before applying make-up, it facilitates application and wear. And since you can take it anywhere, why not use it everywhere? It’s perfect for a quick boost of moisture during a flight, before a meeting, any event or simply to revive radiance and give your skin a refreshing ‘pick me up’. Deeply hydrated and protected, it is more supple, softer and plumped. Day after day, it is smoother and looks more beautiful.

Clarins Anti-Pollution Complex is all about tackling the pollution linked to modern life. It can alter the skin’s protective film, fragilising it and diminishing its ability to hold onto water. For reinforced protection, Clarins anti-pollution complex is incorporated into all Clarins day and night creams as well as their foundation.

Since Clarins Laboratories are formulation experts, they came up with an ingredient complex that unites scientific knowledge with the richness of plant extracts. Organic leaf of life extract is at the heart of this mist and is associated with hyaluronic acid (both high and low molecular weight) which enhances the synthesis of ‘sponge molecules’ in the skin. Finally, organic houseleek helps limit the effects of evaporation.

Its mission? Prevent the harmful effects of blue light and pollution which can impact the skin and cause signs of additional (and premature) signs of ageing along with a loss of radiance. Extracts of nipplewort, furcellaria and white horehound extract are part of this complex. Organic cornflower extract was included for its soothing action on uncomfortable skin that is subject to redness.

Dive into a wave of hydration with Intensive moisture-quenching bi-phase serum and the Hydra-Essentiel cream adapted to your skin type. Clarins recognise that everyone’s skin is different. Because of that, they have developed different products for different skin needs:

Hydra-Essentiel Cream SPF 15

(For normal to dry skin)

Wraps your skin is well-being and gentleness, instantly thanks to its fine, silky-smooth texture.

Hydra-Essentiel Rich Cream

(For very dry skin)

A balm with a featherweight finish! Its rich yet lightweight texture bathes your skin in comfort. The Hydra-Essentiel range adapts to every need, every desire, every season. In all, 5 textures promote comfortable, fresh skin.

Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel

(For normal to combination skin)

This ‘sorbet-like’ texture has the ability to melt instantly into the skin and promote a feeling of divine freshness after application. Regain comfort, radiance and matte skin.

Hydra-Essentiel Milky Lotion SPF 15

(For normal to combination skin)

A fluid, deliciously smooth emulsion that leaves the skin nourished and fresh while also being protected from the sun’s harmful effect.

With key ingredients to nourish and shore up the skin against the daily attacks of the environment, Clarins’ natural ingredients in their products include soothing cornflower, protective furcellaria, regenerative leaf of life and rich antioxidant, sanicle.

Cornflower or ‘Centaurea cyanus’, has its origins, according to Greek legend, with the nymph Chloris who was charmed by the bucolic poetry of the young Cyanos, changed him into the cornflower to forever keep alive the memory of this lover of nature. In traditional medicine, its flower – crushed with dew or rainwater – produces a soothing water for fragile or irritated eyes. It is usually used for its soothing properties and is adapted for use on the delicate skin around the eye contour. Organic cornflower water is traditionally used to cleanse and refresh.

Furcellaria or ‘Furcellaria lumbricalis’ is a common red seaweed found along the North Atlantic coast which likes the light. It favours the area offshore which is exposed at low tide, when it reveals its beautiful reddish-brown dense foliage. A water-soluble gum is extracted from the furcellaria which is used in the food industry for its thickening, gelling and stabilising properties. In cosmetics, furcellaria extract helps protect skin exposed to pollution, from dehydration.

Leaf of life, ‘Kalanchoe pinnata’ originates from Madagascar, the leaf of life is a fascinating plant – its leaves have the capacity to quickly produce new plants, symbolising the regenerating power of life, and the plant itself appears green and fleshy even in conditions of extreme drought. Known as a “succulent” plant since it is full of sap, the leaf of life has adapted to hydric stress thanks to molecules which act like sponges to retain water inside the leaves. This action is similar to that of hyaluronic acid – the skin’s “sponge molecule”.

Sanicle or ‘Sanicula europaea’ thrives in the shade of the undergrowth of Europe as it illuminates in spring with its immaculate bloom. In the Middle Ages, the first faculty of medicine in the West, the School of Salerno, made it a universal remedy. It calms stomach aches and is supreme in the care of burns, wounds and bruises. If at the start of the 20th century, its fame declined, it was only to be reborn more recently in the cosmetics field. Sanicle extract, rich in the antioxidant rosmarinic acid, helps protect the skin from free radical damage. The one used by Clarins Laboratories is organic.

