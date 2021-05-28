Clarins’ ‘Frozen Summer’ collection is the on-the-go makeup you need

Our summer is going to be full of all the best bits of the season: Sun, sea, warm weather and most importantly, ice cream! Make the most of the pretty summer colour schemes, full of pretty pastels, frosty fresh colours and bright, vibrant tones! The new Clarins Frozen Summer Collection is the makeup refresh that your summer makeup bag needs!

A completely frosty make-up collection that will make you melt, it is time to dive into summer! At the heart of this new and surprising make-up collection are 5 easy-to-use, go-anywhere products that were created to make your summer just a little more enchanting.

What makes them special? A combination of innovative, refreshing and sunny textures that create pretty contrasts: sometimes sunny, sometimes frosty and, a good dose of skin care. A savoury cocktail of bright, citrusy colours and all the warmth and freshness of a summer breeze and fragrances that make you want to escape, beautifully! These new ‘must haves’ will promote the prettiest of skin this summer: they enhance your skin’s beauty and take good care of it too. Without a doubt, they will surely make you melt…check them out below!

It’s getting warm outside! And the SOS ICY Primer can help! The new texture of this iconic primer is highly refreshing. It literally melts into the skin like a sorbet and promotes a double feeling of freshness: an immediate ‘ice cube’ effect and then more of a toning feeling throughout the day…

It minimises the look of any redness, prepares skin for make-up, and hydrates the skin for 24 hours thanks to sea lily extract and refreshes thanks to mint essential oil extract.

It also contains Clarins' Anti-Pollution Complex that helps protect skin from the harmful effects of pollution. Revamped for the season in pretty mint green packaging, it can be put in the fridge to overnight for a maximum feeling of freshness all day long!

The perfect ‘sun-kissed’ powder!

Now that your skin is totally refreshed and prepared, it’s time to warm it up a bit with the new healthy glow Sun Powder. Inside the new colourful collector compact you’ll find 3 matte sunshades that smell like summer and are as soft as they are comfortable. Blend them together or use them one at a time, they warm all skin tones with made-to-measure sun-kissed colour. This year, its iconic texture is even softer and finer so that is fuses perfectly with your skin. The result? Your complexion is deliciously tanned, looks natural, luminous and even.

Since Clarins make-up is made for skin, this powder infuses skin with benefits. Its formula is enriched in organic coconut oil to make it more comfortable and a plant-based micropatch helps prevent dehydration. Clarins Anti-Pollution Complex fights the potentially harmful effects pollution might have on the skin.

There’s no doubt, this collection of 4 eyeshadows will make your eyes ‘pop’! The adaptable sunny hues allow you to create natural or intense eye looks and to play with all the different textures: velvet, satin, metallic and even a very luminous wet look. And because eye colour should be a pleasure to apply, this collection is super easy to use:

Shade 1 (matte ochre) is applied as a base, followed by Shade 2 (light gold) and then Shade 3 (shimmery golden amber) can be added as an extra layer or used separately over the entire eyelid to add a note of intensity and Shade 4 (luminous beige) is placed in the inner corner or along the lower lash line to illuminate the entire look.

What makes this eyeshadow collection unique? Bamboo Powder! The plant world is a never-ending source of inspiration and Clarins Laboratories use it in the formula because it is known to improve make-up wear. This is 2-in-1 eye colour includes a primer which means the powder won’t budge for 12 hours. So go ahead, go out and watch the sunset- and later the sunrise- in complete serenity.

Your make-up routine continues with Wonder Perfect 4D Waterproof Mascara. It offers lashes the perfect shade of black, incredible volume, extreme length and perfect curl all while resisting all kinds of things such as water, heat and humidity thanks to its formula enriched in blue lotus wax. Your eyes look simply captivating!

Your mouth will water!

Two new shades of Water Lip Stain are now available and part of this summery collection. For maximum freshness, they are made up of 77% water (including organic raspberry water) and are enriched in aloe vera with soothing and hydrating properties. Lips are protected from becoming dehydrated and are infused with colour and a unique feel thanks to their texture… as light as water!

A delicate summer mist

What’s the final touch? A highly refreshing new summer version of Fix’ Make-up. This hydrating mist promotes a feeling of irresistible freshness in one easy step while setting make-up for long-lasting wear. Enriched in organic aloe vera extract that has moisturising and soothing properties, it takes good care of your skin.

Its plus? A very pleasant summery fragrance you can’t get enough of based on vanilla and pear and a new candy pink and frosty blue packaging…you’re going to love it!

All available on Clarins website!