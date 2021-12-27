Clarins Double Eye Serum is THE key to tackling dark under eyes!

Winter time is when we notice our skin’s health really take a dip. Our faces and hands dry out with the cold weather and air conditioning and now with masks, we’re breaking out more than ever. Our skin has lost its glow and where it/s particularly obvious is around our eyes.

As much as we try to cover up our dark circles – made all the more obvious by our tired skin – they peep through our makeup, dehydrated and dull no matter how much we try.

We need a formula that’s capable of not only reducing puffiness but actively tackling dark circles by strengthening and giving a buffer to the sensitive and delicate skin around the eye contour.

Clarins Double Serum Eye Global Age Control Concentrate has all the anti-ageing expertise of their original Double Serum – but now formulated specifically for your eyes. The global age-control concentrate with a texture that is in perfect bio-affinity with the eye contour, is a unique, concentrated double formula that is 96% natural and enriched with 13 plant extracts. This includes the powerful extracts of organic wild chervil with strengthening benefits and turmeric for a complementary, double action on the skin’s 5 vital functions. Results are visible within weeks, with the skin around the eye contour appearing younger and firmer.

Not only does it illuminate the eye area, it also actively work to prevent further damage thanks to the anti-pollution complex, protecting the skin from the harmful effects of blue light. It’s suitable for all skin types, like those who have sensitive eyes or who wear contacts, all women, all ages, and all ethnic groups.

Clarins research led to a major discovery in the rejuvenation of the eye are by uncovering the importance of the alpha-v integrins. These proteins ensure the proper cohesion of cells and with age they dramatically diminish. This leads to the slowing down of the skin’s 5 vital functions which promote a youthful eye area: regeneration, oxygenation, nutrition, hydration and protection.

The consequences?

Wrinkles and fine lines become more marked, dark circles and puffiness is accentuated, and skin becomes slackened and even dull looking.

The bottle is the perfect handy skincare essential to bring on a trip, at work or over the weekend, as the 20ml size is super practical and easy to take along anywhere.

Tested and approved by more than 500 women worldwide, 89% of women said their wrinkles were smoothed, their skin was revitalised and the eye area looked younger!

