Clarins cult favourite Beauty Flash Balm, getting a major upgrade for 2022.

Beauty Flash Balm from Clarins has the accolade of cult status after the best-selling radiant skin booster, promised to eliminate signs of fatigue in a flash. So successful was the product at delivering on claims, that droves of fans ensured the product was regularly out of stock as it became a makeup bag staple over the last 40 years.

The issue that many women have with their skin (in research, more than 50% of women!) is that they feel it lacks radiance and looks fatigued. Caused by short nights, pollution particles and the accumulation of dead skin cells, the complexion looks dull and has an irregular skin texture.

This year Beauty Flash Balm’s upgrade and a new duo joins the original to deliver on the expectation of radiant skin. They have introduced a new, three step, skin care experience to deliver radiant-looking skin in an instant.

The new Beauty Flash Balm – upgraded for 2022 – RRP €40

The original Beauty Flash Balm has undergone a transformation with a formula upgrade that now promises that 96% of the ingredients are of a natural origin.

Clarins have enriched the formula with organic oat sugars which deliver a tightening effective with the face looking rested and smoother. It also contains acerola seed extract which energises the skin and promotes radiance too.

Clarins recommend the product as part of a daily skin care routine or combined with regular daytime moisturisers. It can also be blended in with foundation. You apply it without massaging in and gently smooth a thin layer over the face, neck and décolleté. Follow with make-up immediately.

It can also be used as a facial mask 2 to 3 times a week – simply apply a thick layer to all parts of the face and leave on for 10 minutes, rinse and follow with your Clarins Toning Lotion and moisturiser.

Clarins Beauty Flash Peel – RRP €43

With the launch of Clarins Beauty Flash Peel, the product works on all the skin’s layers to effectively target a lack of radiance and visible wrinkles. It uses glycolic and salicylic acids to buff away dead skin cells, clear pores and impurities and smooth out the skin texture.

The peel has a handy brush system so you can simply paint it on to dry skin, leave for five to ten minutes, rinse and you're done. When used a few times a week, the skin is visibly resurfaced and complexion looks even more radiant.

Clarins Resculpting Flash Roller – RRP €40

Think of this as a dream accessory for achieving instant radiance as it combines a roller with the must have Gua Sha but in one handy tool.

The roller enhances lymphatic drainage and decongests features while promoting a moment of relaxing massage inspired by Clarins Spa expertise.

Both curved sides of the Gua Sha adjust to facial contours and provide precise pressure and massage for a “lift” effect and decongestive benefits. This tool was used traditionally to massage the body since it helps improve blood circulation in the tissues. Today, it is now practiced on the face with gentler pressure to improve blood circulation, lymphatic drainage and skin’s elasticity, soothe muscular tension and reduce wrinkles.

With the improved formula and new additions to the Clarins Beauty Flash family, Clarins has ensured that it will be top of mind for both current brand advocates and new brand adopters for this year and beyond.

The new collection will be on sale in all good department stores, pharmacies and online from Clarins.ie from May 2022.