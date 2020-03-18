New cinema releases will be available at home thanks to Sky

Sky has confirmed the steps it is taking to help give customers the best possible service in these challenging times.

JD Buckley, CEO, Sky Ireland said: “We’re working hard at Sky to make sure we continue to look after all of our Irish customers. We’re introducing some things to help make life a little easier for everyone, whether they are working from home, looking to stay connected to loved ones, or just want to keep their family entertained.”

Sky has partnered with NBCUniversal to make a range of movies available to rent at home through Sky Store, on the same day as the global premieres. This will begin with DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour on 6 April, the sequel to the Trolls blockbuster.

This is the first-time customers have been able to rent NBCUniversal movies as soon as they hit cinemas. This Friday, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma will also be available on-demand on Sky Store, following their recent release in cinemas.

With people likely to be spending more time at home in the coming months, Sky is also doing a few extra things to make the TV experience even better and making sure the Broadband and Talk services are as reliable as they can possible be. These steps include: