Ciara reveals impressive treat from husband on wedding anniversary

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have been celebrating their relationship.

The singer and athlete were marking a very special occasion- their seventh wedding anniversary.

Russell pulled out all the stops to make the day as special as he could for his Level Up singer wife.

Ciara has showcased the impressive way her hubby surprised her for their anniversary to her 34.4M Instagram followers.

Credit: Ciara Instagram

Posting a sweet video of Russell treating her to a private room full of candles and red roses, Ciara revealed she was surprised that her husband had the infamous chef, Masaharu Morimoto, known for his TV show Iron Chef, flown in from Indonesia to Japan.

The TV chef prepared a delicious-looking meal for the couple on their special night and the lovebirds even got to take part in a demonstration from him to make sushi.

Ciara captioned the post, “You surprise me in so many different ways…1st,Japan..Now w/ @chef_morimoto all the way from Jakarta to Kyoto”.

Credit: Ciara Instagram

“My soul is fed. Thanks Chef for making our anniversary night so special. Truly grateful”.

Many fans of the singer rushed to the comments to wish the pair well on their anniversary and to share how lucky they think Ciara is after Russell’s declaration of love.

One fan wrote, “Y’all always have the best celebrations! Russell knows how to pull all the strings/stunts to celebrate your love and we love and live for it”.

“This is so beautiful! Happy Anniversary”, penned a second fan. A third commenter added, “Love is everything. To have someone love you openly is just everything”.

Credit: Russell Wilson Instagram

To mark their wedding anniversary online, Ciara wrote a heartwarming tribute for Russell on social media.

Sharing a snap of them together, the 1, 2 Step singer penned, “In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world..My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share”.

“I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru”.