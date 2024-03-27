Ciara marks nine-year anniversary of meeting husband Russell

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the day they first met.

The singer and professional football player marked the special occasion by penning sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Sharing an insight into the milestone day, the 1,2 Step singer showcased the stunning gift her husband got for her.

Ciara unveiled photos to her 35.3M Instagram followers of a huge bunch of floor-to-ceiling red heart-shaped balloons from Russell.

In the caption of the touching post, Ciara penned a heartfelt message to Russell as she reflected on the day they first met.

The 38-year-old wrote, “3.26 the day that we met…9 years ago & forever one of the best days of my life. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson”.

Russell then shared his wife’s post to his own 5.6M Instagram followers and simply said, “3.26.15. Day we first met”, followed by red heart emojis.

Ciara and Russell got engaged in March 2016, after having met the previous year, and went on to tie the knot in July 2016.

They are proud parents to six-year-old Sienna, three-year-old Win and baby Amora, whom they welcomed into the world in December 2023.

Ciara is also mum to nine-year-old Future Zahir, whom she had during a previous relationship with rapper Future.

To mark their ninth Valentine’s Day together earlier this year, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner together, and were later joined by their children.

Opening up about the special day, the How We Roll singer revealed, “9 Valentines in…and sometimes it may look like this..Baby Crash:)”.

“Nothing compares to this Love. Truly grateful for our Love! You and our precious babies. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson. Happy Valentines Day”.

Russell shared a similar sentimental social media post to say, “Happy Valentines Day my love. @Ciara. You make everyday better in the midst of highs & lows”.

“God made you for me and our 4 babies & I’m forever grateful. 9x calling you my Valentine. And I would want 10,000xForever more”.