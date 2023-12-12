Ciara announces birth of fourth child & unveils adorable name

Ciara is celebrating a new arrival!

The Level Up hitmaker has announced the birth of her fourth child, her third with her husband, Russell Wilson.

Ciara and Russell have welcomed the arrival of another adorable baby girl. Their newborn joins their eldest child, six-year-old daughter Sienna, as well as their three-year-old son Win.

Outside of her marriage to Russell, Ciara is also a mum to nine-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Future.

Ciara and Russell chose to take to social media last night to confirm their daughter’s birth. On Instagram, the couple jointly posted a heartwarming snap of their sleeping little girl, as each parent proudly took one of her hands.

The sweet image also subtly reveals the name that Ciara and Russell have chosen for their third child, as the newborn can be seen wearing a black beanie hat with her name embroidered on it.

“Amora Princess Wilson, 9lbs 1oz, We Love You so much!” the pair gushed in their caption.

Following the announcement of Amora’s birth, Ciara and Russell have went on to receive many congratulations from other famous faces.

“Omg i love her already,” replied retired tennis champion Serena Williams.

“Little Love!” wrote Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant.

“CONGRATS!!!“ added Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

Ciara and Russell initially confirmed back in August that they were preparing to welcome their third child together.

At the time, the 38-year-old mum took to Instagram to share a video of herself by a swimming pool, as she slowly unveiled her growing baby bump.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara wrote in her caption, referring to the lyrics of her song How We Roll.

Ciara and Russell first met in March 2015 at a basketball game. The pair soon began to date, and tied the knot in the following July.

The couple welcomed firstborn Sienna in April 2017, followed by the arrival of their son Win in July 2020.