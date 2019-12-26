Christmas isn’t complete until you’ve watched these festive films

The most wonderful time of the year is here and all we I want to do is eat our weight in Celebrations and watch The Holiday on repeat.

We can finally watch our favourite Christmas movies without being judged so we gathered up our top festive films that you need to watch.

Christmas just doesn’t feel right until you’ve watched all of these merry movies.

Home Alone

Did we watch this John Hughes classic when it was on Film4 in July? Maybe… Home Alone is one of the most beloved Christmas movies and we’re not surprised. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin, who is accidentally left home alone and must protect his house from thieves Harry and Marv- our favourite movie villains.

Elf

“Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite colour?”

We recently re-watched Elf and completely forgot just how hilarious it is. Will Ferrell plays the hopeless Buddy Elf who leaves the North Pole and heads to the Big Apple to find his birth father. This movie is bound to leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Love Actually

Hugh Grant’s dancing scene. Emma Thompson sobbing in her bedroom to THAT Joni Mitchell CD. Mr Bean taking a decade to wrap the necklace. Colin Firth’s sweaters. The race through the airport. Bill Nighy singing.

This movie is everything. A timeless classic we’ll never get tired of.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

This movie always reminds us of childhood and fills us with nostalgic feelings. It is the ideal film to watch on Christmas Eve, no matter how old you are. Kermit and co. will remind you of the true meaning of Christmas.

The Holiday

Jude Law in his prime. The Holiday is relatable and heartbreaking and absolutely charming. It also makes us dream about moving to a cottage in the English countryside (pre-Brexit, obviously.)

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

It ain’t Christmas without the 2000 version of this Dr. Seuss’ tale. Who knew a movie with Gossip Girl’s Jenny Humphrey and Tanya from Mamma Mia could make us feel so festive?

The Santa Clause

Look we only ever watch this movie to find out if anyone else fancied Bernard the Elf because he was the light of our lives in 1994. In all seriousness, this Tim Allen movie is a childhood favourite and always makes us feel super merry.

Miracle on 34th Street

The 1994 version, obviously. We just can’t get enough of this heartfelt remake of the 1947 Christmas movie. Starring Matilda herself, Mara Wilson and the late Richard Attenborough, this is another Christmas hit by John Hughes so make sure it’s on your list this December.